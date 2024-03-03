Joann (Sturgeon) Cearns

Joann (Sturgeon) Cearns, 82, of Rockford, passed away Saturday morning, March 2, 2024 at Celina Manor in Celina.

Joan was born April 2, 1941, in Miami County, Indiana, to John R. Burgan and the late Ruby I. (Mughmaw) Burgan, who both preceded her in death.

Joann Cearns

Joann was united in marriage to the Rev. James E. Sturgeon on May 31, 1959 in Kokomo, Indiaina, and he preceded her in death on October 22, 2010. She later married James Cearns on October 26, 2013 in Willshire, OH, and he survives.

Joann graduated from Peru High School in 1959. She was a member of the Rockford Belle Community Church in Rockford. She was formerly active in several churches in the United Brethren denomination, supporting her husband’s ministry.

Joann was a bookkeeper for several companies, including David M. Culp, CPA firm in Huntington, Indiana, and Van Wert National Bank from 1980-1998. She finished her career at Innovative Concepts, retiring in 2003. Her financial skills allowed her to further serve the churches.

Joann is lovingly survived by her husband, James Cearns of Rockford; daughter, Deborah Holmes of Adrian, Michigan; son, Joe (Ronda) Sturgeon of Haughton, Louisiana; daughter, Janette Halsey of Huntington, Indiana; stepson, Paul (Diana) Cearns of Convoy; stepson, Gary (Chris) Cearns of Decatur, Indiana; stepdaughter, Susie (Brian) Wolfe of Decatur, Indiana; sister, Susan (David) Witte of Arnold, Missouri; sister-in-law, Gerrie Burgan of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her first husband and her parents, Joann was preceded in death by two brothers, Duane and Bob Burgan, and one sister, Wanda Coleman.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, with Pastor Logan Sparling officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Camp Cotubic in Bellefontaine.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guest book, visit www.zwickjahn.com.