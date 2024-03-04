Committee hosting Bag Bingo in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — The 2024 Community Days Committee will be holding a Thirty-One Bag Bingo on Saturday, March 9, at the Edgewood Park Building in Convoy. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and bingo will start at 10 a.m. Those interested can play 20 games of bingo for $20.

Thirty One Bags filled will be goodies by the following sponsors: Blush & Arrow Boutique, Brent and Debbie Jones, Clean 13, Convoy Coffee Roasters, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Daily Dose, Dealey Accounting Firm LLC, Diligent Design, First Bank of Berne, Harting Homesteaders, Kristi Gamble/DeDe Strickler, Laudick’s Jewelry LLC, M & M Farms, Momma’s Chunky Blankets, Nicole Jones, Rubbish + Wicks/Recovery Massage, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Schlemmer Farms, The Bread Basket, and TNT Springers Landscaping.

There will be a “memory bag” raffle in memory of Kelly Burns filled by his family. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. In addition, there will be a raffle for a chunky blanket donated by Melissa Roop (tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5), and a 50/50 raffle.

Sandwiches, taco boat, popcorn, pie, and cinnamon rolls will also be available for sale that day.

This year’s proceeds will help with the financial support of Convoy Community Days/Convoy’s 150th Celebration July 11-13.