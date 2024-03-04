Convoy home a total loss; donations sought for family

An early Saturday morning blaze destroyed this Pollock Rd. home. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Despite the efforts of firefighters from six local fire departments, an early Saturday morning fire destroyed a Pollock Road home and sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Convoy Fire Chief Gary Kreischer, the call to 6941 Pollock Road came in at 12:24 a.m. on Saturday. Van Wert, Ohio City, Wren, Scott and Payne fire departments all provided mutual aid in the form of manpower, engines and tankers. Nearly 30 firefighters were at the scene, along with Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and Van Wert County CERT.

Kreischer said it took nearly 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control and firefighters were at the scene for four hours. Along with emergency personnel, an excavator was called to the scene.

“The excavator was brought in to knock the structure down to eliminate any hot spots,” Kreischer explained.

Two pets made it out and two family members were initially treated at the scene and released, but later decided to go to the OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital emergency room for further treatment.

The home was deemed a total loss and the cause of the fire is unknown.

“The cause will be left undeterimed at this point,” Kreischer said. “There’s too much damage to determine the exact cause.”

The family lost everything and donations of clothes and other items and money are being accepted by Van Wert County CERT. Please include the Case No. 1432 with your donation to ensure it’s distributed to the correct family.

Adult male: pants 32×32, shirts L, footwear 12, coats L

Adult female: pants 12, shirts L, footwear 8.5, coats L

Minor male: pants 5, shirts 5, footwear 11, coats 5-6

Minor female: Pants 34×32 (mens), shirts, L, footwear 10-11 (mens), coats L

Donations for the fire victims should be taken to the following locations based on the contents:

Clothing Items:

Trinity Global Methodist Church

220 S. Walnut St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Larger appliances and furniture:

Trinity Friends Church

605 N. Franklin St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donations will be collected until March 9. Do not take any donations to the Salvation Army.

Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include Case No. 1432 in the memo. Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org and include the case number in the donation note.

Anyone with questions should call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.