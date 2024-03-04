District champions!

The Crestview Lady Knights and coaches are all smiles after capturing their fourth straight Division IV district championship with a dominating 51-23 win over No. 8 Ayersville at Defiance High School on Saturday. Ellie Kline and Cali Gregory each scored 18 points in the win. No. 4 Crestview (24-2) will face Tiffin Calvert (17-8) in the Division IV regional semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elida, after the first game between Gibsonburg and Columbus Grove. Photo submitted