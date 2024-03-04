Martha Sue Ernie

Martha Sue Ernie, 80, passed away on Saturday morning, March 2, 2024, at her residence in Ohio City surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 19, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of Hugh V. Ainsworth and Martha Helen (Wiseman) Ainsworth, who both preceded her in death. She was married to LeRoy Edward Ernie who also preceded her in death on July 14, 2019.

Family survivors include her three daughters, Kimmy Ernie of Ohio City, Lana Ernie (Richard Kadel) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Shawn (Mike) Jones of Ohio City; four grandchildren, Lance and Haley Ehrsam, Coby and Colson Jones; two great-great grandchildren, Harper and Laelynn; a sister, Norma J. Bowen of Ohio City; a sister-in-law, Marjiann C. (Duane) Noll of Ohio City; a brother-in-law, Bill Carr of Ohio City; and two sisters-in-law Joanne Ainsworth and Deb Ainsworth Owens.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sue was preceded in death by four brothers, Thomas H. Ainsworth, John D. Ainsworth, Edwin Ainsworth and Mark A. Ainsworth; two sisters, Donna L. Ainsworth and Annie Carr.

Sue was a 1962 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and attended Ohio City Community Church of God. She worked as a seamstress at the Van Wert Manufacturing Company for 20 years and retired from TuWay Products in Rockford.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home until time of services at 12:30 p.m.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City Fire & EMS Department and the Ohio City Food Pantry.

