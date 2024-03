OHSAA announces regional pairings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball regional tournaments are this week around Ohio. Sixty-four district champions have now reached the Sweet 16 in their division and are playing for a spot in the state tournament March 14-16 at University of Dayton Arena.

The list of regional teams includes two from the Northwest Conference and one from the Western Buckeye League. Columbus Grove (20-5) will face Gibsonburg (23-2) in the Division IV regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The second game that night will feature Crestview (24-2) vs. Tiffin Calvert (17-8). The winners will meet for the regional championship at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ottawa-Glandorf (23-2) will face Liberty Center (23-2) at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Elida Fieldhouse.

2024 OHSAA Girls Basketball Regional Pairings (Home team listed first)

Ellie Kline and the Crestview Lady Knights will face Tiffin Calvert in the Division IV regional semfinals on Wednesday. Bob Barnes/file photo

Division I

Region 1

Rocky River Magnificat (19-6) vs. Lyndhurst Brush (22-3) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Uniontown Lake (23-3) vs. Medina (22-4) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Medina High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 2

Olmsted Falls (22-3) vs. Fremont Ross (21-4) at Sandusky High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (23-2) vs. Massillon Jackson (22-3) at Sandusky High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Columbus Bishop Watterson (19-6) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy (24-1) at Otterbein University Rike Center, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Powell Olentangy Liberty (21-5) vs. Pickerington Central (23-3) at Otterbein University Rike Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Otterbein University Rike Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Princeton (23-3) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (23-3) at West Chester Lakota West, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Springboro (21-5) vs. Mason (24-2) at West Chester Lakota West, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at West Chester Lakota West, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division I State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 2 vs. Region 1, Friday, March 15, 6 p.m.

Region 4 vs. Region 3, Friday, March 15, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Shaker Heights Laurel (16-10) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (20-5) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-5) vs. Streetsboro (22-4) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Granville (25-1) vs. Bryan (25-1) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Copley (23-3) vs. Bellevue (21-5) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 7

Proctorville Fairland (24-1) vs. Zanesville West Muskingum (23-3) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Thornville Sheridan (25-0) vs. Carrollton (21-5) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (25-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (20-5) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Hamilton Badin (19-7) vs. Dayton Archbishop Carroll (19-7) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division II State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 7 vs. Region 5, Friday, March 15, 11 a.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Friday, March 15, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 16, 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Doylestown Chippewa (22-4) vs. Wooster Triway (22-4) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone (26-0) vs. Warrensville Hts. (22-2) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 10

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (17-9) vs. Castalia Margaretta (24-2) at Elida Fieldhouse, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf (23-2) vs. Liberty Center (23-2) at Elida Fieldhouse, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Fieldhouse, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Beverly Fort Frye (19-6) vs. Seaman North Adams (20-5) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Portsmouth West (21-3) vs. Portsmouth (20-5) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 12

Columbus Africentric Early College (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (21-4) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Versailles (19-7) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (24-2) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 12 vs. Region 9, Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Loudonville (24-2) vs. Lakeside Danbury (24-2) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

New Middletown Springfield (19-7) vs. Richmond Heights (20-4) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Gibsonburg (23-2) vs. Columbus Grove (20-5) at Elida Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Tiffin Calvert (17-8) vs. Convoy Crestview (24-2) at Elida Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Fieldhouse, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 15

Portsmouth Notre Dame (20-4) vs. Berlin Hiland (24-2) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Waterford (21-3) vs. Newark Catholic (24-0) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

Union City Mississinawa Valley (21-5) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (19-7) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Fort Loramie (24-2) vs. Russia (15-10) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 13 vs. Region 15, Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m.

Region 16 vs. Region 14, Thursday, March 14, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 16, 10:45 a.m.