Students of the Month

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has selected Crestview High School seniors Emily Karcher and Adessa Alvarez, as the Students of the Month for February. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each student of the month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Pictured from left to right are Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair, Alvarez and Karcher. Photo submitted