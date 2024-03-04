Sunday night crash

The driver of this minivan declined treatment after the vehicle rolled on its side at the intersection of Center and Monroe St. The mishap occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. Sunday, when the driver struck guy wires to a utility pole, then traveled up the wires and fell off onto its side. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Were Fire Department were called to the scene and Hague Towing was called to remove the heavily damaged vehicle. Bob Barnes VWFD photographer