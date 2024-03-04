Time change set for this weekend
VW independent staff
This is the weekend we “spring ahead” one hour to Daylight Saving Time. The time change will officially occur at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10.
POSTED: 03/04/24 at 4:41 am.
