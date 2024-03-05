Cast set for next VWCT production

Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced the upcoming production of “Hands on a Hardbody” at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, sponsored by Lifestyle Furniture & Mattress of Van Wert.

Directed by Chad Kraner, with musical direction by Dee Fisher and choreography by Kim Pollock, this promises to be an engaging and entertaining experience for theater enthusiasts.

The cast and ensemble, a dynamic group of talented individuals, includes John Shuffle, Adam Ries, Marcus Freewalt, Taylor Hesseling, Nick Long, Nick Hribar, Dale Terry, Chad Kraner, Amanda Block, Amy Boley, Doug Grooms, Kim Warnecke, Nancy Shuffle, Hannah Davis, Stacy Rife, Josh England, Courtney Wendel, Hannah Kraner, Terry Plas, and Laura Ridenour.

With such a diverse and skilled cast, the production is sure to capture the essence of the Tony Award-nominated musical.

“Hands on a Hardbody” is a compelling story that explores the human spirit and determination, centered around a contest where participants vie to win a new hardbody truck by keeping their hands on it the longest.

Dates for the show are May 2-5 and 9-12, with curtain time is 8 p.m., except for 2 p.m. matinee performances on May 5 and 12. General admission tickets are $16 and $14 for seniors for advanced bookings.

Tickets are available now online at vwct.org or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689.