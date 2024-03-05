Dale L. Pratt

Dale L. Pratt, 78, of Van Wert, died on Saturday morning, March 2, 2024, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 20, 1945, in Woodville, to Jason L. and Mary Lou (Runion) Pratt. He married the former Janet Dias. Dale retired from Eaton Corporation in Van Wert. Before working at Eaton, Dale worked at the General Dynamics Army Tank Plant in Lima, for many years. He was a member of Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Dale Pratt

Simply put, Dale was a busy body. He enjoyed many things in his life, and maybe some not so much – like shopping for shoes with his kids. The parts of life he enjoyed far outweighed his feelings for shoe shopping. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially his Gold Wings, spending time in his “Man-Cave” shed, boating on his pontoon and collecting coins. He never knew a stranger- finding joy in striking up conversations with anyone, anytime. Dale usually arrived early to any event, meeting or holiday function. If you invited Dale to Thanksgiving, there was a good chance he’d been there for Halloween. But most importantly, he found the time he spent supporting his grandkids most enjoyable. So much so, that he understood the “Do Not Stand Along the Fence” signs at Eggerss Stadium to mean, “Hey Dale, stand here and talk to your grandsons, giving them some pointers, during their games”.

Dale is survived by his wife, Janet Pratt of Van Wert; his children, Kim (Tom) Cadwallader of Van Wert, Jeffrey (Lee Ann) Pratt of Van Wert and Daniel (Dawn) (Tricia Morgan) Pratt of Cattarugus, New York; a sister, Lou Ann (Jim) Claybaugh; his grandchildren, Jami (Tim) Rumple, Natasha (Travis Baker) Masters, Ottie Masters (Jenny), Ryan (Jaylyn Rickard) Pratt, Connor Pratt, Aidan Pratt, Jason (Ashley) Pratt, Courtney (Adam) Fuerst, Kyle Agler and Travis Coombs, and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by sisters, Karen Webb, Michelle Laderer and Cindy Baker; and a daughter-in-law, Dawn Pratt; and a brother, Jason L Pratt.

Visitation is 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Matt McGovern, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Trinity Friends Church is providing an “early” memorial meal at the church to celebrate Dale’s life and for fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Wounded Warriors.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.