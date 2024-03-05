Random Thoughts: wrestling and hoops

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around state wrestling, a question, boys district basketball, girls district basketball and Ohio State basketball.

Wrestling

Congratulations to Crestview’s Gavin Grubb and Ayden Martin, who qualified for this weekend’s state tournament as alternates in their respective weight classes.

There’s no guarantee they’ll wrestle, but it’s certainly not a far fetched possibility by any means. I’m certain both will be ready to go if called upon.

No Van Wert wrestlers were able to advance out of the Division II Norwalk district. One can easily argue that it’s one of the toughest districts in the state, if not the toughest.

What did you think?

After girls and boys sectional semifinal and finals games were played at the higher seed, what do you think? Did you like it or not and what did/didn’t you like about it?

Boys districts

There certainly are some intriguing matchups this week.

Tonight’s Division IV Elida matchups between Delphos St. John’s and Miller City and Ottoville vs. Pandora-Gilboa have the potential to be interesting, along with Antwerp and Maumee Valley Country Day.

I think Wednesday’s Division III Lima district matchup between Spencerville and Wayne Trace will be a close one.

Best of luck to all area teams left in the tournament.

Girls regionals

While anything is possible at tournament time, I’m thinking a Crestview-Columbus Grove rematch will take place in the Division IV regional championship game at Elida on Saturday.

Of course for that to happen, Columbus Grove will have to defeat Gibsonburg tomorrow night and Crestview will have to beat Tiffin Calvert. It should be another great night of tournament basketball at Elida.

Ohio State hoops

Jake Diebler is now 3-1 as the interim coach of the basketball Buckeyes and a lot of people are clamoring for him to get the job full time. I think they’re going to be disappointed though.

I could be very wrong here but I don’t think he’s going to get the job. It seems as though a coach with more experience is desired. I wouldn’t mind seeing Diebler get the job and I do think he’ll get a head coaching job out of this, just not at Ohio State.

