Venedocia Lions Club scholarship info

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club awards one-time scholarships in the amount of $500 to graduating (high school or home-schooled) seniors, residing in York and Jennings Townships in Van Wert County, who plan to attend and further their education at an institution of higher learning.

Visit www.venedocialions.org for the 2024 application and instructions.

Applications must be received by Monday, April 15. Any application received after this date will not qualify for consideration.