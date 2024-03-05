Westwood Drive fire

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to Distinct Creations Hair Salon on Westwood Drive just before noon on Monday, after smoke started coming from the business. A fire started inside near the rear of the salon and it was quickly brought under control by firefighters. The blaze was contained to the salon but smoked filled most of the other businesses at the shopping plaza. The fire department was called back at approximately 8:30 last night, after a hot spot flared up. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer