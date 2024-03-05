Winners picked in Optimist Club contest

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert recently held its annual essay contest, based on the topic: “Optimism: How it Connects Us.” Three local winners from Van Wert High School presented their winning essays and were honored at the Club meeting on February 29.

Meredith Crummey won first place and was awarded $300, second place winner Amanda Burenga received $200, and third-place winner Sarah Verville was awarded $100. Diana Cearns, Optimist Essay Chair, also presented medallions and certificates to the winning students. Crummey’s first-place winning essay was also submitted to the district level for further judging.

Essay winners are (left to right): Meredith Crummey (on the left), then Amanda Burenga, and Sarah Verville. Photo submitted

The Optimist Club thanked Bitsi Clark, Kylee Moody, and Paul Cearns for judging this year’s 42 essay entries from the local area schools and home schooled students.

The club is a member of Optimist International — a worldwide volunteer organization made up of more than 2,500 local clubs whose members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities, and in themselves. The Van Wert club consists of community leaders and area business representatives dedicated to improving the Van Wert area.