2024 DD Awareness Month – Listen, Learn, Engage

MaKayla, Trina and Beth are attending a “Getting Ahead” class offered by NOCAC. It’s given them a chance to engage with others from the community while learning some important life skills along the way. Photos submitted

Paula Miller/special to the VW independent

Back in 1987, President Ronald Reagan made a proclamation claiming March to be National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. At that time, nearly four million Americans had grown up with severe physical or mental impairments that slowed their learning, limited their mobility, inhibited their expression, and rendered them dependent on others for care and assistance.

For many with developmental disabilities there is now the prospect of a brighter future and greater opportunity. Americans are becoming increasingly aware that disabilities need not keep individuals from realizing their full potential in school, at work and as contributing members in their families and in their communities.

New opportunities have been created through the efforts of those with developmental disabilities and their family members, along with professionals and officials at all levels of government. Working together, they have brought about significant changes in the public perception of young people and adults with developmental disabilities, opening new doors to independent and productive lives.

This year’s theme focuses on the ability of others to listen, learn and to engage with those with disabilities. Beth, Trina and MaKayla are attending a “Getting Ahead” class offered by NOCAC (Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission). This class has given the three the opportunity to engage with others from the community while learning the importance of budgeting, building resources and a better future.

“It is important to not just listen to us, but to hear what we are saying and to respect our opinions,” Trina said. “We want to participate in discussions and be included in conversations with others. It is a great way to get to know us and learn from us.”

“When it comes to learning things, talking to us and getting to know us is one of the ways for others to see how we as individuals with special abilities need them,” Beth said. “Take time and learn about how we go about life in a more difficult yet positive way.“

Gunner is a student at LIncolnview Elementary who loves playing sports.

His mother Jennifer states, “He always asks, ‘which one will be next?’ then I let him know, and ask if he wants to play, and he says ‘yes’ with enthusiasm,” his mother Jennifer said. “God created everyone to be their own unique self. It would be a disservice to others, and Gunner not to be a part of a team together. I remember being in school and seeing kids separate and always with a teacher. I was curious and wanted to be friends, but felt I wasn’t allowed to talk to them because they were kept separate. How are we to unite, as Christ intended, if we are separate?”

Throughout the month of March we are celebrating people and working together to remove obstacles. Our goal is to build a community that’s committed to creating a world where everyone can do well and succeed. Join us in making a world where all kinds of people have the chance to thrive. The county boards throughout Ohio are committed to helping people reach their full potential, but we need your help to make lasting progress.

To learn more about providing opportunities to listen, learn and engage please contact the County Board of DD at 419-238-6131.