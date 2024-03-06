Fawn Burley

Fawn Burley, 64, of Convoy, passed away Sunday evening, March 3, 2024, at her residence.

Fawn was born on December 12, 1959, in Van Wert, to Lester F. Storm and Rachel (Klinger) Wyandt. She married Mark Burley. She was currently the Vice-President of Finance for Community Health Professionals in Van Wert.

Fawn attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, in Van Wert, and was a longtime member of the Van Wert Service Club. She enjoyed gardening, playing and listening to music and she loved her dogs, Elly Mae, Sadie Ann and Sammy Jo.

Fawn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Mark Burley of Convoy; her sons, Dustin (Jennifer) Burley of Van Wert and Jerad (Courtney) Burley of Convoy; her grandchildren, Hunter, Gunner and Jasper, and her sisters, Angela Lay, Melissa (Ron) Mengerink and Evelyn Craig.

In addition to her parents, Fawn was preceded in death by two brothers-in- law, Rex Craig and Steve Lay.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. Will Haggis, officiating (live-stream available). A private family burial will take place at a later date at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals- Home Health and Hospice or to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

