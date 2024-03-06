Felony arrest made in Ohio City

Van Wert independent staff

OHIO CITY — A Rockford man wanted on several felony charges was arrested at his place of employment on Monday.

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies served a Mercer County warrant at Skinner Street location at 9 a.m. Monday. The charges included rape and aggravated burglary. He was transported to the Mercer County line and turned over to Mercer County deputies.

No other information is available.