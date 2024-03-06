Martha Rose Cox

Martha Rose Cox, 80, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024, at Vancrest Nursing Home.

She was born on March 4, 1944, in Van Wert the daughter of James W. and Mary Eileen (Felger) Amweg, Sr., who both preceded her in death. She married Don Wayne “Tuck” Hurless December 28, 1963, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 1976.

Martha Cox

Family survivors include her two children, Keith Hurless of Van Wert and Brenda (Calvin) Rhodes of Ohio City; seven grandchildren, Sean Seth, Shea Marbaugh, Jordan and Shawna Hurless, and Tiarra and Ethan Rhodes; five great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Danny R. (Linda) Amweg of Ohio City and Michael L. Amweg of South Bend, Indiana.

Martha was also preceded in death by a son Terry W. Hurless and a brother, James W. Amweg, Jr.

Martha was a nurse’s aide at Vancrest Nursing Home for many years and also was a home health aide.

Services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. There will be calling hours 1-5 p.m. also on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.