VWCS board to meet this afternoon

VW independent staff

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting/work session at 4 p.m. today in the S.F. Goedde Conference Room.

The purpose of the meeting is planning and discussion of the Eggerss Stadium renovation project and facilities. No board action will be taken during the meeting.

During last Wednesday’s regular board meeting, Superintendent Mark Bagley said he had received a proposal from Alexander & Bebout for Phase II of the massive renovation project.