YWCA announces scholarship finalists

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced the 2024 Scholarship for Young Women finalists:

Cadence Cook – Cadence is the daughter of Julie and Shawn Cook, she attends Crestview Wert High School.

Melissa Joseph – Melissa is the daughter of Sammi and Kirby Joseph, she attends Crestview High School.

Sarah Verville – Sarah is the daughter of Tonia and Mark Verville, she attends Van Wert High School.

All three of these Van Wert County high school seniors display outstanding leadership and volunteerism that allow them to fulfill the mission of the YWCA. Scholarships in the amount of $800, $500 and $300 will be awarded at the YWCA’s Annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Cadence Cook, Melissa Joseph and Sarah Verville.

“We are so pleased to be able to support the young women in our community with the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women to help them pursue their future goals and plans,” YWCA Board Chair Julie Burenga said. “We had many strong applicants this year which made the decision very hard for our board members.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is a United Way Agency.