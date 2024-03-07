Rockford residents enter guilty pleas

VW independent staff

Two Rockford residents accused of stealing from Walmart in Van Wert changed their pleas on Wednesday.

Destinee Knittle, 42, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. She was immediately sentenced by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield to one year of community control, three days in jail with credit for three days already served, and 30 days jail at a later date. In addition, she is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, make restitution to Walmart (already paid), not to be at Van Wert Walmart, and she was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Travis Haynes, 48, also changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of community control, one day in jail with credit for one day already served, and 30 days jail at a later date. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, make restitution to Walmart (already paid), not to be at Van Wert Walmart, and he was ordered to pay court costs.