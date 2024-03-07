Vehicle defects play big role in crashes

VW independent staff/submitted information

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2019 to 2023, there were 9,811 crashes in Ohio where vehicle defects were a contributing factor. Brake failures and tire blowouts were the most common factor in vehicle defect-related crashes.

During the same time frame, there were 46 vehicle defect-related fatal crashes, resulting in 54 deaths on Ohio roadways, while another 2,819 were injured. Tire blowouts were the leading cause in 28 percent of these fatal crashes. In Van Wert County, vehicle defects were blamed in 24 crashes between 2019-2023.

Older vehicles were involved in nearly half of all vehicle defect-related crashes from 2019-2023. Vehicles from model years 2001-2010 accounted for 47 percent of these crashes, while vehicles from model years 2011-2020 were involved in 29 percent of the crashes.

“Proper vehicle maintenance will ensure your vehicle is in good working order,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “You may be putting your life and the lives of others at risk when your vehicle is not operating safely.”

The Patrol reminds you to call #677 when you see unsafe driving or if you need assistance on Ohio roadways.

A statistical map containing vehicle defect crash information and statistics can be found here.