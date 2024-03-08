Cast announced for upcoming comedy

VW independent staff/submitted information

Off Stage Productions Inc. has announced the cast and crew for its spring 2024 dinner theatre production of “Gladys in Wonderland”, a comedy by Rosemary Frisino Toohey.

Director Daniel Sanderson has put together a cast of nine actors, six of whom are veterans of OSP and three who are making their first appearance in community theatre. The cast is as follows:

The cast of “Gladys in Wonderland.” Photo submitted

Gladys Overmeyer: Stephanie Wagner

Doris: Emily Smith

Mort: Travis Nihiser

Frank: Ed Eichler

Karen: Yessi Lau *

Dennis/Henry: Matt Rau *

Mildred/Ethel: Lisa Eichler

Lillian: Dolores Foreman

Myrna: Jami Sons-Beard *

Director: Daniel Sanderson

Costumer: Julie Lang

*indicates performers making their first appearance at OSP

Synopsis

87-year-old Gladys’ days of munching donuts and scouring the obituaries seem numbered when Death himself comes knocking on her door one morning. Ready to whisk her off into the great unknown, her cheerful grim reaper (Mort) is startled by Gladys’ stubborn refusal to expire. In order to push Gladys toward the light, he ushers in a parade of obnoxious friends and relatives who nitpick and whine. He also gives her a taste of nursing home life from an inmate’s point of view. Suddenly, the afterlife doesn’t look so bad.

Performances will once again be held in the commons area at Vantage Career Center. Enter door 14 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking is available. Show dates are April 19, 20 ,21, and 26, 27, and 28. Friday shows are “Popcorn Nights” – $16 admission charge includes free popcorn with the show. Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows are Dinner Theatre — $30 admission includes a delicious three course catered meal, coffee, and this wonderful show.

Reservations for members will open on Monday, April 1, and reservations for the general public will open on Wednesday, April 3. Call the box office number 419.605.6708 on or after these dates to reserve tables or seats. Box office hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday–Saturday, no Sunday calls please.