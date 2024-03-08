District scholarship winners announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Western Buckeye Educational Serivce Center recently hosted the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Program at Vantage Career Center. The individual district winners are as follows:

Van Wert County: Crestview – Cadence Cook (county winner); Lincolnview – Amy Chavez; Van Wert – John Kramer.

Paulding County: Antwerp – Aewyn McMichael; Paulding – Malia Manz (county winner); Wayne Trace – Emma Laukhuf.

Pictured above are (front row, left to right): Aewyn McMichael and Malia Manz. Back row (left to right): Cadence Cook, Amy Chavez and John Kramer. Not pictured is Emma Laukhauf. Photo submitted

As county winners, Cook and Manz both received $500 scholarships from the Western Buckeye ESC. The rest of the students received $100 scholarships for being selected as their district representative.

Cook and Manz will be recognized at an awards luncheon in Columbus in April hosted by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA).

The Western Buckeye ESC thanked the following businesses and individuals for contributing to the awards program: Avangrid Renewables, Paulding Fraternal Order of Eagles, Paulding Kiwanis, Jan Kohart, Jordan and Tricia Taylor, Thomas Taylor and an anonymous local foundation.