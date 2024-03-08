Early voting slow to start locally

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Early voting ahead of the Tuesday, March 19 primary election has been slow, at least in Van Wert County.

According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, just 521 people have cast ballots in-person so far, while 130 people have requested a ballot by mail. Van Wert County has approximately 20,000 registered voters.

“It’s hard to compare numbers from the last presidential primary,” Henderson said. “That was when COVID had hit on election day canceling election day voting and postponing the election to be a vote by mail. Even then, that was a 29 percent voter turnout.”

Voters in Van Wert County will see “epollbooks” (left) when checking in to vote, and “Expressvote” kiosks (right) will be used to cast ballots. Photos submitted

Along with the presidential primary and U.S. Congressional and Senate races, just one local race is on the ballot. Republican voters must choose between incumbent Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum and challenger Lucas Myers.

Ballots may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd. on the following dates and times:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (March 8)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9

7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 11

7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 12

7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 13-15

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16

1-5 p.m. March 17

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, March 19.

Those casting ballots in-person will notice new voting equipment and Henderson said voters have been very receptive to the new equipment during the early voting period. She also said voters will notice similar changes on Election Day.

“With using epollbooks, there will be a ‘Any Line, Any Time’ concept,” she said. “The voters won’t have to look for their precinct. They can choose any epollbook to be checked in and receive a ballot, then they will place their ballot in the ExpressVote kiosks (touchscreen) to vote. The ExpressVote will print their choices on their ballot, then they will then place their ballot in the DS200 scanners to cast their vote.”

