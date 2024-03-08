Fackler to Defiance

Lincolnview senior Sydney Fackler has committed to play softball at Defiance College. Fackler is a three year letter winner for the Lancers and has played an integral part in the Lancers’ success over the last three seasons as a starter at third base and pitcher for teams that have advanced to the regional tournament three times and to state in 2022. In 2023, Sydney earned Academic All-Ohio honors. She is with her parents Becky and Mike Fackler and head coach Eric Schwab. Photo submitted