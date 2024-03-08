Get ready for Cupcake Wars!

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s on – the sixth annual Cupcake Wars is about to return.

The community is invited to vote for their favorite displays through in-person and virtual voting. Visit the Van Wert Council on Aging from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15, to vote in-person, purchase cupcakes and enjoy lunch for a $5 donation. Each person who attends will receive one free vote, with additional votes available to purchase at $1 each, or 6 for $5.

A judged taste testing competition will start at 11:30 a.m. and the public is welcome to stop by and cheer on the judges. Virtual voting will be offered Friday afternoon until 8 a.m. Monday, March 18. Check out the United Way of Van Wert County’s Facebook page to learn how to vote.

Each agency will receive half of the proceeds their display brought in. The agency that brings in the most proceeds from their display will receive a $250 sponsorship, and the best tasting cupcake will also receive a $250 sponsorship for that agency, thanks to the generosity of First Financial Bank.