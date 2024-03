Time change weekend, change the clocks!

VW independent staff

A reminder that the time change will occur at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, as we “spring forward” one hour to Daylight Saving Time.

Several efforts have been made in Ohio to urge Congress to either abolish the time change or permanently switch to Daylight Saving Time. A number of other states have approved similar legislation, but ultimate approval must come at the federal level.