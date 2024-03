Crestview is now two wins away from a Division IV state championship. After Saturday’s 53-29 regional championship victory over Columbus Grove, the No. 4 Lady Knights will head to UD Arena at the University of Dayton to take on No. 1 Fort Loramie in the state semifinals at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. A full game story, pictures and more can be found on the Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent