Girls state tournament lineup is set

VW independent sports/submitted information

For the second time since the 2020-2021 season, No. 4 Crestview and No. 1 Fort Loramie will meet in the Division IV state semifinals at UD Arena at the University of Dayton. The two teams will square off at 1 p.m. Thursday and the winner will return to face the winner of the first game, No. 7 Loudonville (26-2) or No. 6 Waterford (26-2) at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

When Crestview and Fort Loramie met in 2021, the Redskins posted a 66-24 victory.

Here is the full state tournament scheduled. All games will be played at the University of Dayton Arena. The home team is listed first and pairings are shown with final Associated Press state rank.

Division IV

No. 7 Loudonville (26-2) vs. No. 6 Waterford (23-3), Thursday, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Fort Loramie (26-2) vs. No. 4 Convoy Crestview (26-2), Thursday, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Columbus Africentric Early College (26-2) vs. LaGrange Keystone (28-0), Thursday, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. No. 7 Portsmouth (22-5), Thursday, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division II

No. 2 Proctorville Fairland (26-1) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (18-10), Friday, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Copley (25-3) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (27-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 9 Olmsted Falls (24-3) vs. No. 10 Rocky River Magnificat (21-6), Friday, 6 p.m.

Springboro (23-5) vs. No. 2 Pickerington Central (25-3), Friday, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.