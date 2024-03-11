Vantage students help VOCHS

VW independent staff/submitted information

The students in Brent Hoersten’s senior electricity class at Vantage Career Center removed old lighting in the Convoy Museum and the Annex and replaced it with energy efficient LED lighting. As a non profit organization, the Village of Convoy Historical Society greatly appreciates their work.

Vantage senior electricity students replaced old lighting at the Convoy Historical Society. Photo submitted

The Village of Convoy Historical Society invites the community to tour the two buildings, which house the Opera House, Museum and Annex. An open house is scheduled from 2-5 p.m. this Sunday, March 17. In addition, there will be five local authors holding a book signing in the Opera House and Brumback Library staff will be there offering library card signups. They will also have information on Dolly Parton’s imagination library.

Village of Convoy Historical Society board members will be taking orders for solar eclipse shirts that day, and there will be a “Sip and Sample” by The Well. More information can be found at vochs.org.