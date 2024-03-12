Another pool meeting set; council gets financial update

City Auditor Erika Blackmore shares good financial news during Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A second Council of the Whole meeting has been scheduled to further discuss a possible community pool in Van Wert, and perhaps how to form a possible pool committee.

Monday night, after hearing discussion of the possible makeup of a special committee and other options, Council President Thad Eikenbary announced that the special meeting will held Monday, April 1, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., or immediately after a previously scheduled public hearing on a rezoning request of 826 Kear Road.

City Council previously held a special meeting about a possible pool on March 4. A story on that meeting can be found here.

During her report to council, City Auditor Erika Blackmore shared the city’s January and February financial statements as well as the end of 2023. She noted the city is currently in good financial shape.

“Our total revenue for 2023 was $8.8 million and our yearly expenses were $7.4 million, which put us in the positive about $1.4 million, which is a great thing,” Blackmore stated.

Mayor Ken Markward and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming were not in attendance at Monday’s council meeting. However, Eikenbary read aloud a statement concerning downtown speakers. The statement was identical to the one Markward issued to the media Saturday morning.

Council members approved three pieces of legislation during Monday’s meeting. One allows Fleming to advertise for bids and award contracts to the lowest and best bidder for street painting, while the second authorizes Markward to sign contracts with attorneys Peter Siebel and Shaun Putman for services as assistant law director by special appointment, generally when a conflict of interest exists with Law Director John Hatcher. The third ordinance authorizes Markward to sign contracts with Van Wert Victims Services.