C. Diane Stewart

C. Diane Stewart passed away peacefully at VanCrest on Sunday, March 10. Her loving husband, Carl Stewart was by her side, as they were celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary. They wed on March 10, 1962 and celebrated 62 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of Van Wert, she was born on July 3, 1940. Her parents Ralph and Mabel Ashbaugh and a brother Paul have preceded her in death. She is survived by a sister, Deb Miller (Larry) of Van Wert.

Diane Stewart

Diane delighted in her two children and was a devoted mother to Shelley Mumaw (Denny) of Kalida and Scott Stewart of Van Wert.

Diane cherished her two granddaughters. Arianna Trotter (Todd) of Cincinnati and Torie Ellerbrock (Tyler) of Glandorf. She was also proud of her four great-grandchildren Layla Trotter, Milo Trotter, Salem Ellerbrock and Myka Ellerbrock. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren always brought a smile to her face and she thoroughly enjoyed watching them grow.

Diane retired from Central Insurance, Van Wert. Following her retirement she enjoyed spending time at Rose Lake with family, following her grandchildren to sporting events, choir concerts and any event where they were participating. Some of her favorite hobbies were completing crosswords, puzzles and reading. Diane was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert and loved singing in the choir, serving on the altar guild and participating in the church kitchen with luncheons. She also enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters as a member of Phi Bete Sorority where they participated in fundraising activities.

The family would like to thank Van Wert Hospital, especially Dr. Oba, Dr. Trimble and all the nurses as well as VanCrest Nursing Home for the love, care and support they showed Diane and her family during her last few weeks.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Rev. Williams Haggis, II officiating. There will be visitation on Friday from 2-7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Noah’s Park Children Church at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.