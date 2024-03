Crestview cancels Thursday classes

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, March 14, to allow students and staff to cheer on the girls basketball team as they face Fort Loramie in the Division IV state semifinals. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. that day at UD Arena at the University of Dayton. For those that can’t make game, it’ll air live on 99.7FM WKSD.

School will be in session as usual on Friday.