Random Thoughts: strictly girls state

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts center completely around Thursday’s Division IV state semifinal matchup between Crestview and Fort Loramie and the state tournament in general.

No strangers

This will be Fort Loramie’s 12th state tournament appearance. The Redskins also qualified in 2021, 2020, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2006, 1997, 1991 and 1979, with titles coming in 2021, 2015 and 2013, and runner-up finishes in 2011 and 1997.

This is Crestview’s sixth state tournament appearance (1976, 1985, 2008, 2009 and 2021).

The two teams met in the 2021 Division IV semifinals at UD Arena, with Fort Loramie winning it 66-24.

Defense

Here’s an eye popping number – Fort Loramie allows just 27.8 points per game, regular season and tournament combined.

In six tournament games, the Redskins have allowed just 105 points, or 17.5 per game. The most any team has scored in those six games is 29, by Russia.

Crestview has been great defensively as well, allowing just 30.2 points per game, regular season and tournament. In tournament play, the Lady Knights are allowing 31.2 points per game, while scoring 66.8 per game.

Don’t count on a high scoring game. In fact, the combined score may not reach 66.

Common opponent

Crestview and Fort Loramie have one common opponent – Ottawa-Glandorf. The Lady Knights hosted O-G on December 28 and lost 47-45. Fort Loramie traveled to O-G two days later and won 55-52.

Of course, Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) is in the Division III state semifinals.

Personal opinion

This is strictly my opinion and I could be wrong – it’s happened plenty of times before, but I think the winner between Crestview and Fort Loramie will finish as Division IV state champion.

Just one

Out of the 16 total teams at the state tournament, just one is undefeated – Lagrange Keystone, 28-0. Oddly enough, despite a perfect record, the Wildcats were unranked in the final Associated Press poll of the season.

Just one Part II

Only one 2023 champion is back to defend its title – Columbus Africentric in Division III. The Nubians will face the aforementioned Keystone Wildcats in the semifinals, and the winner will get either Ottawa-Glandorf or Portsmouth in the finals.