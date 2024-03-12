YWCA offering free self-defense class

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be offering a free, one-night self-defense class for women from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the YWCA. This course is designed for beginners or for those who need a refresher from attending previous classes.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and one in four women will experience some type of sexual assault in their lifetime. Knowing basic self-defense techniques could help women prevent an attack. Three independent studies concluded that women who complete a self-defense course are at least 50-60 percent less likely to be sexually assaulted.

“We offer this opportunity to women in our community in the hopes it will help prevent them from being a victim of sexual assault and avoid other potentially violent situations,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County.

The class is provided by the Van Wert self defense team and is intended to teach women and teen girls what to do when faced with unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain the confidence, skills and knowledge to protect themselves in this hands-on program. No experience is necessary.

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts.

“Participating in a self-defense class as a pre-emptive measure improves your situational awareness and vigilance and reduces the risks of being involved in a violent crime,” Evans said. “All women are encouraged to take advantage of this and increase their personal safety.”

Participants should be women and girls ages 13 and older and attendees should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing. For more information or to register for the class, contact Evans at jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org or call 419.238.6639 ext. 105.

Community members are encouraged to follow the YWCA of Van Wert County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) for further information on survivor services programs, youth programs and special events including future self-defense classes. Information can also be found at www.ywcavanwert.org.

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.