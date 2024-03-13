Alexander repeats

Cincinnati Purcell Marian junior Dee Alexander has been named as the 2024 Ohio Ms. Basketball. She won the award last year as a sophomore. Now in its 37th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017. Loudonville senior Corri Vermilya was the runner-up. Pickerington Central senior Berry Wallace finished third and Shaker Heights Laurel sophomore Saniyah Hall finished fourth. Other finalists included Whitehouse Anthony Wayne junior Elise Bender, Bloom-Carroll senior Emily Bratton, Springboro junior Bryn Martin and Berlin Hiland senior Ashley Mullet. Photo submitted