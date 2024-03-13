Anne Marie (Feasby) Guest

Anne Marie (Feasby) Guest, 60, of Convoy, passed away at 4:34 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born December 20, 1963, in Van Wert, to Murlen E. and Romaine J. (Myers) Feasby. She married Bradley Guest June 16, 1990. Anne was a credit administrator for Do It Best Corporation, in Fort Wayne, with over 26 years of service. She had attended LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.

Anne Guest

Anne loved shopping for makeup, and anything rose gold. She loved spending time with her friends at Marble Lake, her nieces and nephew, her great nieces and nephews, and most importantly, her grandchildren. Anne loved her family to no end. She had a laugh that made everyone else laugh. Simply, she was the light that lit up the room.

She is survived by her husband, Brad, of Convoy; her daughters, Riley (Ryan) Moebius of Columbus, Brady Anne Guest of Columbus, and Amy Gordon of Fort Wayne; her granddaughters, Charlotte Gordon, Molly Gordon, and Elowyn Blackwell; sister, Rita Miller of Columbus, and brothers, Ed (Leta) Feasby of Convoy and Bruce (Diana) Feasby of Convoy.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the American Heart Association or to the Crestview Knight Pride Club directed to all women’s athletic programs.

