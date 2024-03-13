Carolyn J. High

Carolyn J. High, 82, of Ohio City passed away Tuesday evening, March 12, 2024, at her home surround by her loving family.

She was born on October 13, 1941, in Van Wert to Rolland Mosier and Omah Verota (Shivley) Moiser Davis, who both preceded her in death. She married Royce N. High August 9, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 27, 2017.

Family survivors include her children, Kimberly K. (Donald) Harter, Eric S. High of Gainesville, Georgia, formerly of Ohio City, Charity L. High (David Pontsler) of Rockford, and Angela Detwiler of Ohio City; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Emily, Logan, Stephanie, Grace, Kody, Kory, Kainen and Madison; 10 great-grandchildren and one sister Nancy Hersh of Tucker, Georgia.

Carolyn was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of the Ohio City Community Church of God. She worked as a sales associate at the Stage Department Store in Van Wert and also worked at the Medical Arts Building on Fox Road in the pharmacy store.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Carl Mosier; one sister, Donna Davis and a granddaughter, Sarah E. Harter.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Pastor Brad Adams officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City Community Church of God.

