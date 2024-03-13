Crestview, Fort Loramie to meet in semis

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Don’t expect a high-flying, high-scoring shootout when No. 4 Crestview and No. 1 Fort Loramie meet in the Division IV state semifinals at UD Arena on Thursday. While both teams are capable of putting up points in bunches, it’s defense that has gotten both teams to Dayton.

The Redskins are allowing a paltry 27.8 points per game and just 17.5 points per outing in the tournament, while the Knights give up just 30.2 points per game and slightly more, 31.2, points per game through six tournament games.

In addition, neither team has lost to a Division IV squad this year. Crestview’s two losses came to Ottawa-Glandorf and Allen East (both Division III), while Fort Loramie’s losses came to Division III poll champion Casstown Miami East (36-33 in the season opener), and 54-42 to Thornville Sheridan (No. 3 in Division II).

Cali Gregory is averaging 20.5 points per game for Crestview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

During a statewide media teleconference held on Tuesday, Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said he’s pleased with his team’s play, especially during the postseason.

“During the tournament we’ve had a really nice run and I think we’re playing the best basketball we have all year,” Gregory said. “I’m just so proud of my team and encouraged by the way they’ve played for each other and the name across their jerseys.”

Unlike Crestview, Fort Loramie had one big scare in the tournament. It came in the regional semifinals against Russia, a team the Redskins had beaten handily twice during the regular season. The third matchup wasn’t nearly as easy, as Fort Loramie was forced to rally for a 33-29 victory.

“We were down most of the game and we had a hard time finding the basket, but what I love about our girls is they didn’t panic, they persevered,” head coach Carla Siegel said.

Fort Loramie went on to win the regional championship with a 44-22 win over Marion Local. After a slow start, the Redskins went on a 31-0 run in the game.

“Once we hit a couple of baskets we got into passing lanes and used our length to create some situations which allowed us to get some easy baskets,” Siegel said.

Along with lockdown defense, Fort Loramie is paced by a deep and balanced offensive attack. Juniors Avery Brandewie, a 5-10 forward, averages 10.9 points per game and Victoria Mescher, a 6-foot forward averages 10 points per outing. Meanwhile, senior guard Skyler Albers puts in just under 10 points per game. Crestview will counter with 5-10 senior guard Cali Gregory, who’s averaging 20.5 points per game, 5-5 junior guard Ellie Kline (10.5 points per game) and freshman guard Kaci Gregory (9.4 points per game).

A big key to Crestview’s season has been the return of 6-2 senior Myia Etzler, who didn’t play as a junior.

“What a blessing to have her back with us this year,” Gregory said. “I was so excited when she came back for the first day of practice. That was a big deal for us to get her back.”

This is actually the second time Crestview and Fort Loramie are meeting this season, but the first time didn’t count in the standings – it was a preseason scrimmage between the two teams.

“They’re obviously so well coached and coach Siegel does such a great job year in and year out,” Gregory said. “Their kids are just so athletic, strong, physical and they know the game. We had only had one week of practice and she had some kids who were in Washington DC for a band concert so we had just gotten our kids back (for the scrimmage).”

“I remember thinking ‘I would love to play them again sometime this year’ and here we are,” he added.

Gregory admitted there’s a long list of things the Lady Knights will need to do if they want to defeat Fort Loramie and advance to Saturday’s state championship games against Loudonville or Waterford.

“They do so many things well but you have to take care of the basketball,” Gregory stated. “They do such a good job with deflections, steals, runaway layups in the full court and half court. You have to rebound the basketball – they do such a great job of crashing the boards at the offensive and defensive end. We have to value every possession, we have to get great shots and we have to limit them on the second, third, fourth or fifth shot.”

Thursday’s Division IV state semifinal game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.