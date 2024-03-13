Feel Good Fridays to return!

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live is thrilled to announce the launch of the eagerly awaited “Feel Good Friday” Summer Concert Series. Thanks to the generous support of the Van Wert County Foundation, music enthusiasts can indulge in 10 evenings of free concerts, set to captivate audiences throughout the summer season.

The vibrant concert series will take place in the heart of Fountain Park, Van Wert, where attendees can immerse themselves in an enchanting atmosphere at 7:30 p.m. every Friday from June 7 to August 9.

“We are delighted to present the Feel Good Friday Summer Concert Series, a celebration of community spirit and the power of live music to unite us all,” said Quincy Thompson, Director of Marketing. “Through the Foundation’s commitment to enriching the vibrancy of Van Wert, we are proud to offer these free concerts as a token of appreciation to our residents and visitors alike.”

The concert lineup promises a diverse array of musical genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From soulful melodies to energetic beats, audiences can anticipate performances that will uplift spirits and create lasting memories. See below for the list of artists.

● June 7: Whoa, Man!

● June 14: The Probables

● June 21: Get Poison’d

● June 28: The Lee Warren Band

● July 5: Johnny Folson 4

● July 12: The Side Cars Band

● July 19: Earth To Mars

● July 26: The Little Mermen

● Aug 2: Daryl Wayne Dasher

● Aug 9: Kaitlyn Schmit and Friends

The Feel Good Friday Summer Concert Series is not only a testament to Van Wert’s arts scene but also serves as a beacon of hope and joy for the entire community. It is an opportunity for friends, families, and neighbors to come together, revel in the beauty of live music, and create cherished moments.

For more information and updates on the Feel Good Friday Summer Concert Series, please visit vanwertlive.com.