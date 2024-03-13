Lions pancakes & sausage oh my!

VW independent staff

VENEDOCIA — This Saturday, March 16, is when the Venedocia Lions Pancake & Sausage Day event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lions Building in Venedocia.

All you can east dine in or carryout options will be available and the cost is a freewill donation. Bulk sausage (two pound packages) will be available and sold separately.

Proceeds will go toward local Lions projects. In addition, the Venedocia Lions Club is accepting used eyeglasses to donate for international Lions projects.