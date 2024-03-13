ODJFS: unemployment rates increase locally, statewide

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Unemployment in Van Wert County increased by a full percentage point in January but remained below the statewide average, according to data supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday.

The county’s jobless rate went from 2.3 percent in June to 3.3 percent in January, the same as Union County, and ninth lowest in Ohio. The department said out of Van Wert County’s labor force of 14,500, 500 were unemployed.

Neighboring Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest unemployment rate in Janaury, just 2.5 percent. Holmes County and Auglaize County had the second and third lowest jobless rates last month, at 2.8 and 2.9 percent respectively. Wyandot, Wayne and Delaware counties came after that at 3.1 percent, while Putnam and Hancock counties had an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent.

Paulding County’s January unemployment rate was 11th lowest in Ohio, 3.4 percent, while Allen and Defiance counties came in at 4.0 and 4.1 percent respectively.

Fortunately, no area counties ranked in the top 10 in terms of highest January unemployment rates. Meigs County’s jobless rate was 7.8 percent followed by Ottawa County (7.6 percent), Monroe and Adams counties (7.3 percent), and Huron County (6.9 percent). Morgan and Noble counties tied for sixth highest jobless rate in January (6.8 percent), followed by Vinton County (6.5 percent), Guernsey County (6.1) and Jackson County (6.0 percent). Except for Ottawa and Huron counties, all of the top 10 counties are in southeast Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, from December of last year to January, unemployment rates increased in all 88 counties. Rates typically increase in most or all of Ohio during the month of January.

The statewide unemployment rate in July was 3.7 percent.