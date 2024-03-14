Crestview falls in D-IV state semifinals

VW independent sports

DAYTON — Crestview’s girls basketball season came to an end with a heartbreaking 50-41 loss to No. 1 Fort Loramie in the Division IV state semifinals at UD Arena on Thursday.

The No. 4 Lady Knights led 20-12 in the second quarter and carried a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter, but were held to just two points during the first 7:30 of the final period. Crestview’s season ends at 26-3.

