Defendants appear at court hearings

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield presided over a number of criminal hearings between Friday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 13. The results of those hearings are listed below.

Sentencings

Brendan Bergman, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, inpatient treatment and 30 days jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Tabitha Thornsberry, 36, of Van Wert, had her community control terminated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered the sentences to run concurrently and Thornsberry was given credit for 15 days already served.

Kaden Ballard, 22, of Delphos, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. He must pay restitution, along with partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Plea changes

Vincent Smith, 64, of Fort Wayne, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property, and possessing criminal tools, both first degree misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 50 days in jail with credit for five days already served on each count with sentences to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Jesse Stemen, 35, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Christian Case, 49, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 3.

Arraignments

Abel Sanchez Garcia, 32, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to identity fraud, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. March 27.

Nicholas Tarbet, 29, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield set bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and ordered Tarbet to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Joshua McGinnis, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a second degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. April 3.

Christopher Knuth, 39, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to failure to register, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 3.

Meyoshi Patton, 48, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft, fifth degree felonies, and four counts of forgery, all fifth degree felonies. Patton was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. April 3.

Cody Gheen, 28, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. April 3.

Ashley Paige, 30, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 3.

Brandon Decker, 26, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 3.

Austin Reindel, 30, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8 a.m. April 3.

Lisa Barrand, 45, of Haviland, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 3.

Bond violations

Jessica Thompson, 38, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $5,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20.

Tralisa Lane, 31, of Delphos, admitted to violating her bond for use of illegal substances. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.