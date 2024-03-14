DeWine signs eclipse executive order

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has signed Executive Order 2024-04D to assure Ohioans the state is well-prepared for the total solar eclipse on April 8, that will cross a 124-mile-wide band in the state of Ohio.

“The safety and well-being of Ohioans is always at the forefront of everything we do,” DeWine said. “We have been preparing for the April 8th solar eclipse for several years to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime event can be safe and memorable for all.”

Van Wert County will be in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse, making it a popular viewing spot. Ohio EMA map

The Executive Order directs all State departments and agencies to be ready and prepared to ensure the health and safety of all Ohioans and visitors before, during, and after the eclipse. Ohio Emergency Management Agency is coordinating the state’s preparation and response to the event, and all law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond with necessary personnel and resources to assist local law enforcement in contributing to the safety and security of Ohio residents and tourists.

Only 21 total solar eclipses have crossed the lower 48 states during the existence of the United States of America. The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, and the next total solar eclipse will not pass through Ohio until the year 2099.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the state. The influx of visitors prompted state agencies to work together to ensure everyone is prepared and safe before, during, and after the event.

Travelers are urged to arrive early and stay late to avoid the heaviest traffic. Additional preparedness resources are available at eclipse.ohio.gov and events surrounding the eclipse can be found at ohio.org/eclipse.

The Ohio EMA urges those traveling to see the eclipse to make a preparedness kit for their vehicle and include items like snacks, drinks, cash, cell phone chargers, and blankets.

Motorists should top off their fuel tank or fully charge their electric vehicle before heading out. Due to the potential for cell phone service interruptions, travelers are urged to have a paper map with them to assist with navigation.

It’s also a good idea to have a family communication plan to ensure you know how to reconnect in case you get separated from friends or family at a large gathering. Make sure children have contact information for parents or guardians with them.