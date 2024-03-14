Eclipse meeting scheduled for March 25

VW independent staff

A final Van Wert County eclipse planning meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy said final preparations and updates for the April 8 eclipse will be presented during the meeting.

Van Wert County is directly in the path of the rare eclipse. While the total eclipse itself will last 3-4 minutes, the entire event will last 3-4 hours from start to finish.