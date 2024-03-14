Kenneth K. McClain

Kenneth K. McClain, 80, passed peacefully in the company of his family on the evening of Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center after battling a short illness.

Kenneth was born on October 6, 1943 in Van Wert, Ohio to Kenneth C. (Midge) and Margaret K. (Peg) McClain (Hammons), who both preceded him in death. He married his high sweetheart, Karen S. (Bagley) on June 23, 1962. Together they had one son, Ty R. McClain, married to Jennifer J. (J.J.) (Fields), who blessed Kenneth with two grandchildren Tyra and Tyce. Watching the two of them participate in their sports and activities were the highlight of Kenneth’s adult life.

Kenneth is also survived by sister, Debra. K. Taylor (McClain) (Don), niece Natalie K. Allen (Taylor) (Walter), and their daughter Alexandra K., and nephew Trey J. (Taylor).

Kenneth loved anything Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland sports, and hanging with friends at the Elks Club. He was the owner and operator of McClain Asphalt and later sold Insurance for Mass Mutual.

Per the request of Kenneth, the family has opted to mourn in private.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

