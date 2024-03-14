Susan D. Hill

Susan D. Hill, 63, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday morning, March 14, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on December 8, 1960, in Van Wert, to James Smith and Geraldine (Drabenstot) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She married Raymond C. Hill on December 20, 1986.

Family survivors include her husband, Raymond; her children, Josh (Samantha) Hill of Troy, and Rebecca Hill of Van Wert, and two brothers, Harold (Carol) Smith of Middle Point and Charles (Brenda) Smith of Rockford.

Susan was a member of the First Church of God, where she loved spreading the Gospel to many friends and family. She also worked as an associate at Wal-Mart in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, at First Church of God in Van Wert with Pastor Ben Brigham officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Preferred memorials: First Community Church of God.

